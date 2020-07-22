World

Armed man holding 10 on bus in Ukraine

By AAP Newswire

The bus where hostages are being held - AAP

1 of 1

An armed man has seized a long-distance bus and taken people in it hostage in Ukraine, launching an hours-long stand-off with police.

About 10 people are currently being held hostage, Ukraine's Security Service said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

Police earlier had put the number at 20. It was unclear how many people were on board to start with, and whether any escaped.

Police sealed off the centre of Lutsk, a city 400km west of the capital Kiev.

The assailant is armed and carrying explosives, police said.

He has refused authorities' offer to deliver water and food to the hostages.

At one point, the assailant threw explosives out of a bus window, but no one was hurt. He also fired several shots at a police drone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations with the man are currently under way.

"We're doing everything to free the hostages," Zelenskiy told reporters.

The man called the police himself at 9.25am local time after taking control of the bus and introduced himself as Maksim Plokhoy, Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko said on Facebook.

In a Telegram account reportedly belonging to him, Plokhoy said "the state has always been and always is the first terrorist" and demanded that top Ukrainian officials release statements on their social media pages calling themselves terrorists.

According to Gerashchenko, police have identified the man as Maksim Krivosh, a 44-year-old Ukrainian born in Russia.

Krivosh had allegedly been convicted twice on a wide range of charges - robbery, fraud, illegal arms handling - and spent a total of 10 years behind bars.

Interior Minister Arsen Avakov travelled to Lutsk to supervise operations.

Ukrainian media reported that gunshots were regularly heard at the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone has been injured.

According to reports, Krivosh tried to reach out to journalists through hostages and their phones, demanding that they spread the word about his demands and get more reporters to arrive to the scene.

Zelenskiy said earlier on Tuesday he is personally monitoring the situation.

Latest articles

Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Calls for Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed

A committee of concerned parents have called for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed, as stock of the winter jumpers runs low.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire