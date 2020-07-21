German synagogue attack trial starts

5370537724001

A man is going on trial in Germany for one of the worst anti-Semitic crimes in the country's post-war history, in which a failed attempt to storm a synagogue ended in the killing of two people.

An armed gunman tried to gain access to the synagogue in the city of Halle on October 9, 2019 - Yom Kippur - the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar. He shot at the building's heavy wooden door and hurled explosives.