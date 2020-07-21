World

German synagogue attack trial starts

By AAP Newswire

A man accused of killing two people at a German synagogue is on trial. - AAP

1 of 1

A man is going on trial in Germany for one of the worst anti-Semitic crimes in the country's post-war history, in which a failed attempt to storm a synagogue ended in the killing of two people.

An armed gunman tried to gain access to the synagogue in the city of Halle on October 9, 2019 - Yom Kippur - the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar. He shot at the building's heavy wooden door and hurled explosives.

After failing to get in, the attacker shot dead a 40-year-old woman on the street, then headed to a nearby kebab shop where he shot and killed a 20-year-old man.

A couple were also seriously injured during the rampage, which was live-streamed on the internet.

A 28-year-old man from the central state of of Saxony-Anhalt, identified under Germany's strict privacy laws as Stephan B, stands accused of the crimes.

He is facing charges of double murder and attempted murder on 68 counts.

"Stephan B planned to murder fellow citizens of the Jewish faith due to his anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic disposition," prosecutors said.

A manifesto allegedly released by him prior to the attack set out an anti-Semitic world view and spoke of a "Zionist-occupied government."

He is said to have armed himself with eight guns, several explosive devices, a helmet and a protective vest.

The shooting generated headlines across the globe. International media are expected to descend on the city of Magdeburg, where the trial is taking place.

The proceedings are currently scheduled to end on October 14.

Latest articles

National

Pushback over NT seeking to shore up seat

Union leaders have told a committee looking at saving the Northern Territory from losing a federal seat that Indigenous representation was at risk.

AAP Newswire
National

Date set for Family Court bombing verdicts

The NSW judge who heard the trial of Leonard Warwick is set to deliver verdicts on his charges related to Family Court bombings and murders.

AAP Newswire
National

Roofs a no-go zone for tradie after death

An experienced tradesman says he is no longer comfortable working in roofs after the 2017 electrocution death of a recently hired carpenter at a Sydney home.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire