German synagogue attack trial starts

German synagogue attack trial startsBy AAP Newswire
A man is going on trial in Germany for one of the worst anti-Semitic crimes in the country's post-war history, in which a failed attempt to storm a synagogue ended in the killing of two people.
An armed gunman tried to gain access to the synagogue in the city of Halle on October 9, 2019 - Yom Kippur - the holiest day of the year in the Jewish calendar. He shot at the building's heavy wooden door and hurled explosives.
After failing to get in, the attacker shot dead a 40-year-old woman on the street, then headed to a nearby kebab shop where he shot and killed a 20-year-old man.
A couple were also seriously injured during the rampage, which was live-streamed on the internet.
A 28-year-old man from the central state of of Saxony-Anhalt, identified under Germany's strict privacy laws as Stephan B, stands accused of the crimes.
He is facing charges of double murder and attempted murder on 68 counts.
"Stephan B planned to murder fellow citizens of the Jewish faith due to his anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic disposition," prosecutors said.
A manifesto allegedly released by him prior to the attack set out an anti-Semitic world view and spoke of a "Zionist-occupied government."
He is said to have armed himself with eight guns, several explosive devices, a helmet and a protective vest.
The shooting generated headlines across the globe. International media are expected to descend on the city of Magdeburg, where the trial is taking place.
The proceedings are currently scheduled to end on October 14.