Daily US virus briefings to resume: Trump

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

US President Donald Trump says he will resume regular media briefings on the coronavirus pandemic, as polls repeatedly show his popularity sinking among the electorate.

"I'll get involved and we'll start doing briefings... probably tomorrow," Trump said in the Oval Office.

"It's a great way to get information out to the public," he added, saying he wants to focus on progress on vaccines and therapeutics.

For weeks, as the pandemic hit the country, Trump held almost daily press briefings.

His briefings sometimes lasted for hours.

Often they turned into sparring matches with the media.

Occasionally, there were serious gaffes, including when Trump appeared to suggest disinfectants could be injected into patients.

After a barrage of negative coverage over the disinfectant comments, the briefings were quickly wound down.

In May, the president shifted his focus to reopening the economy and his re-election campaign.

"We had very successful briefings," Trump said.

"We had a lot of people watching, record numbers watching."

Trump will use his previous 5pm slot to hold the briefings.

Last week, Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser, suggested that Trump return to holding regular briefings on the coronavirus, saying his poll numbers have slipped since he stopped the performances from the White House podium.

She said the US people wanted to hear regularly about the virus, directly from the president.

