World

Study suggests Oxford virus vaccine ‘safe’

By AAP Newswire

University of Oxford researchers - AAP

1 of 1

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by Britain's University of Oxford with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca appears to be safe and to produce immunity, researchers say.

An ongoing trial involving 1077 healthy adults found that the vaccine "induced strong antibody and T cell immune responses" up to day 56, the researchers wrote in The Lancet medical journal.

They said the immune responses "may be even greater after a second dose," according to a trial with a sub-group of 10 participants.

The British government has already ordered 100 million doses of the potential vaccine, which is among dozens of vaccine candidates worldwide.

"The early stage trial finds that the vaccine is safe, causes few side effects, and induces strong immune responses in both parts of the immune system," the Oxford researchers said.

They said the vaccine produces a cellular immune response, or T cell response, within 14 days of vaccination and an antibody response within 28 days.

The vaccine uses a genetically modified common cold virus that infects chimpanzees, weakened so that it can't cause disease in humans, said Oxford's Andrew Pollard, the lead author of the study.

"The immune system has two ways of finding and attacking pathogens - antibody and T cell responses," Pollard said.

"This vaccine is intended to induce both, so it can attack the virus when it's circulating in the body, as well as attacking infected cells."

"We hope this means the immune system will remember the virus, so that our vaccine will protect people for an extended period," he said.

Pollard cautioned that his team needs "more research before we can confirm the vaccine effectively protects against Sars-CoV-2 infection, and for how long any protection lasts".

Sars-CoV-2 is the scientific name for the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

Latest articles

News

Employers face jail over workplace deaths

Workplace manslaughter is now a criminal offence in Victoria, with new laws introduced by the Victorian Government coming into effect on Wednesday. Negligent employers in Seymour and district now face fines of up to $16.5 million and...

David Rak
News

Seymour real estate a virtual reality

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. That’s the motto adopted by real estate agents in Seymour and district as they deal with the impacts of Mitchell Shire’s second lockdown. A Little Birdie Told Me agent Barry Thompson said the pandemic meant...

David Rak
News

Digital marketing experts to advise Mitchell Shire businesses

At a time when businesses are searching for ways to diversify and reposition themselves among the COVID-19 pandemic, Mitchell Shire is offering free digital marketing workshops. Each of the seven webinars on offer will be presented by experts in...

Seymour Telegraph

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire