World

UAE spacecraft blasts off for Mars

By AAP Newswire

The first Arab interplanetary mission has blasted off from Japan. - AAP

1 of 1

A United Arab Emirates spacecraft has blasted off to Mars from Japan, starting the Arab world's first interplanetary trip.

The launch of the spacecraft named Amal, or Hope, marks the start of the seven-month journey to the red planet.

The launch, initially planned for July 15, had been delayed for five days due to bad weather.

The probe will study the upper atmosphere and monitor climate change while circling Mars for at least two years. The craft is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, the year the UAE celebrates 50 years since its formation.

Latest articles

Soccer

Leganes relegated on La Liga’s final day

Leganes have been relegated despite drawing 2-2 with Spanish champions Real Madrid, while Barcelona thrashed Alaves 5-0 on the final day of the La Liga season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

De Gea gifts Chelsea FA Cup final spot

Chelsea have beaten Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and will play Arsenal in the final on August 1.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds beat Derby 3-1, Barnsley win late

Champions Leeds have extended their lead at the top of England’s second tier with a 3-1 win over Derby, while Barnsley snatched a late win at Nottingham Forest.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire