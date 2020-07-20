World

Man freed over French cathedral fire

By AAP Newswire

Police are pursuing arson inquiries after a fire at Nantes cathedral. - AAP

1 of 1

French police have cleared a 39-year-old Rwandan refugee of all suspicion and released him after questioning the man about a fire at the 15th-century cathedral in the French city of Nantes.

"He is not implicated. The inconsistencies that came up have been clarified," Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told Reuters on Sunday.

The fire engulfed the inside of the Gothic structure in flames on Saturday, destroying a grand organ, stained-glass windows and a painting.

Authorities opened an investigation for suspected arson. Sennes said on Saturday that three fires had been started at the site and there had been no signs of a break-in.

The man who was arrested on Saturday worked as a volunteer for the cathedral and had been in charge of locking up the building on Friday night. He had been held to clear up inconsistencies in his schedule. He was not identified.

The blaze happened just over a year after a fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris destroyed its roof and main spire.

Latest articles

Soccer

Leganes relegated on La Liga’s final day

Leganes have been relegated despite drawing 2-2 with Spanish champions Real Madrid, while Barcelona thrashed Alaves 5-0 on the final day of the La Liga season.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

De Gea gifts Chelsea FA Cup final spot

Chelsea have beaten Manchester United 3-1 in their FA Cup semi-final at Wembley and will play Arsenal in the final on August 1.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds beat Derby 3-1, Barnsley win late

Champions Leeds have extended their lead at the top of England’s second tier with a 3-1 win over Derby, while Barnsley snatched a late win at Nottingham Forest.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire