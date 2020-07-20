Splits remain as EU talks enter third day

European Union leaders have remained fundamentally divided for a third day over an unprecedented 1.85 trillion-euro ($A3 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel warning they might not reach a deal despite the urgency imposed by the pandemic.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said in his seven years' experience of European meetings, "I have never seen positions as diametrically opposed as this".

Even with Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron negotiating as the closest of partners, the traditionally all-powerful Franco-German alliance could not get the bloc's 27 quarrelling countries in line.

Often negotiating outdoors on a sundeck in the Europa summit centre in Brussels, the blue skies and fresh breeze had no impact on the mood.

Undiplomatic terms like "hate" and "grumpy" have been thrown around between leaders during marathon negotiations that should have drawn everyone closer together to fight a historic recession in the bloc.

"Whether there will be a solution, I still can't say," Merkel said as she arrived early for the extra day of talks.

The differences were so great that Sunday's resumption of talks by all 27 leaders together was pushed back several hours to near evening as small groups worked on new compromise proposals.

The pandemic has sent the EU into a tailspin, killing about 135,000 of its member countries' citizens and sending its economy into an estimated contraction of 8.3 per cent this year.

The bloc's executive has proposed a 750 billion-euro coronavirus fund, partly based on common borrowing, to be sent as loans and grants to the countries hit hardest by the pandemic.

That comes on top of the seven-year 1 trillion-euro EU budget that leaders have been haggling over for months even before the pandemic hit.

All agree they need to band together but richer countries in the north, led by the Netherlands, want strict controls on spending while struggling southern members Spain and Italy say those conditions should be kept to a minimum.

Merkel and Macron walked out of heated talks before dawn on Sunday with five countries nicknamed "the frugals," bemoaning their lack of commitment to a common cause.

"They ran off in a bad mood," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said after Merkel and Macron's departure, calling the mood "grumpy".