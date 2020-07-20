World

US coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000

By AAP Newswire

US deaths from the coronavirus have topped 140,000 as cases continue to rise in 42 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Since late June, the United States has recorded a resurgence in new cases and now, six weeks later, deaths have also begun rising, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

The country is losing about 5000 people to the virus every week.

By contrast, neighbouring Canada has reported total deaths of 8800 since the pandemic started.

In just one week, the US records about as many deaths as the 5600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year.

In the hardest-hit US counties, officials are running out of places to store bodies as their morgues fill up.

Arizona's Maricopa County, home to the state's largest city, Phoenix, is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies and more than double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities, officials said on Thursday.

In Texas, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County have acquired five refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies.

The appearance of such mobile morgues has fed the sense in some southern states that the pandemic appears to be spinning out of control.

