Indonesian flash floods kill at least 36

The death toll from flash floods that hit Indonesia's South Sulawesi province has risen to 36, while 40 are still reported missing, officials say.

Wisnu Widjaja of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said in an online press conference that the number of those wounded was 58 while 14,483 people have been displaced and are staying in 76 shelters in Sabbang, Masamba and Baebunta sub-districts.