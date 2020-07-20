World

Indonesian flash floods kill at least 36

By AAP Newswire

North Luwu, South Sulawesi - AAP

The death toll from flash floods that hit Indonesia's South Sulawesi province has risen to 36, while 40 are still reported missing, officials say.

Wisnu Widjaja of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said in an online press conference that the number of those wounded was 58 while 14,483 people have been displaced and are staying in 76 shelters in Sabbang, Masamba and Baebunta sub-districts.

Three rivers in the area overflowed following intense rainfall that lasted two days, triggering a flash flood that struck the North Luwu area last Monday evening.

"The flash floods were caused by land conversion. A joint team has been deployed to clear the roads that are blocked by the mud using excavators," BNPB spokesman Raditya Djati said in the press conference.

He said the mud-clearing process is expected to finish by Monday.

