World

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

By AAP Newswire

People wear masks in Beijing, China - AAP

1 of 1

China has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 22 reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority says.

Of the new infections, 13 were found in Urumqi, the capital of China's far western region of Xinjiang.

The other three were imported infection involving travellers from overseas, according to the National Health Commission (NHC) and Xinjiang local health commission on Sunday.

The NHC reported one new imported asymptomatic case in Shanghai, and Xinjiang's local health authority reported 18 new asymptomatic patients in Urumqi.

The far west city went into "wartime mode" on Saturday, launching an emergency response plan after the city reported 16 new coronavirus cases in the previous day.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,660 confirmed coronavirus cases, the national health authority said. The death toll remained at 4634.

Latest articles

World

US coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000

More than 140,000 people in the US have now died from coronavirus as new cases flood hospital emergency rooms across the nation.

AAP Newswire
World

China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

China has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases with 13 found in Urumqi, the capital of China’s far western region of Xinjiang.

AAP Newswire
World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire