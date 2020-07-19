US coronavirus deaths surpass 140,000

US deaths from the coronavirus now exceed 140,000 as cases continue to rise in 43 out of 50 states over the past two weeks, according to a Reuters tally.

Since late June, the United States has seen a resurgence in new cases and now, six weeks later, deaths have also begun rising, according to a weekly Reuters analysis of state and county data.

America is losing about 5000 people to the virus every week. By contrast, neighbouring Canada has reported total deaths of 8800 since the pandemic started.

In just one week, the US records about as many deaths as the 5600 lives Sweden has lost since the pandemic began earlier this year.

In the hardest-hit US counties, officials are running out of places to store bodies as their morgues fill up.

Arizona's Maricopa County, home to the state's largest city, Phoenix, is bringing in 14 coolers to hold up to 280 bodies and more than double morgue capacity ahead of an expected surge in coronavirus fatalities, officials said on Thursday.

In Texas, the city of San Antonio and Bexar County have acquired five refrigerated trailers to store up to 180 bodies.

The appearance of such mobile morgues has fed the sense in some Southern states that the pandemic appears to be spinning out of control.

Confirmed coronavirus cases around the world have now surpassed 14 million, and deaths neared 600,000, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation, which also tracks the virus, reported a single-day record of new infections - over 259,000 worldwide - for the second day in a row. The true toll of the pandemic is thought to be even higher, in part because of shortages in testing and shortcomings in data collection.

The US, Brazil and India top the list of cases, and South Africa - with more than 350,000 cases, roughly half of all confirmed infections in Africa - entered the top five this weekend.