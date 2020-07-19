World

Queen lent Beatrice dress, wedding tiara

By AAP Newswire

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - AAP

1 of 1

The Queen has shown an act of solidarity by loaning a vintage dress and her own wedding tiara to Princess Beatrice, a royal author says.

Two pictures released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday show Beatrice on her wedding day, one with the groom and the other the happy couple with the Queen and Prince Philip.

Beatrice, 31, wore a vintage ivory taffeta dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara that was worn by the Queen on her own wedding day in 1947. The 36-year-old groom Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wore a morning suit.

Batrice was walked down the aisle by her father Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace confirmed but no photos of Andrew or her mother Sarah Ferguson were released.

Royal writer Penny Junor described Beatrice as "one of the innocent victims in the Prince Andrew sorry saga", referencing the case surrounding pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his friendship with the Duke of York.

Andrew has been urged to provide information in relation to the investigation, after his friend Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in court accused of facilitating Epstein's sexual exploitation of underage girls.

"It's really touching that the Queen showed such solidarity with her, especially with the tiara that she herself was married in speaks volumes," Ms Junor told PA news agency.

"I think it shows how fond her grandparents are of her, it's really heartwarming".

Beatrice married the Italian property tycoon in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The vintage dress was remodelled and fitted by the Queen's senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin, Buckingham Palace said.

It appears to be a modified version of the dress the Queen wore to the world premier of Lawrence Of Arabia at the Odeon Leicester Square in December 1962.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told PA: "I think it's a tremendous compliment to Beatrice and the whole York family that the Queen would lend one of her vintage dresses.

"It's charming, something mothers and daughters do.

"It says a lot more than anything that this has happened."

Latest articles

World

Queen lent Beatrice dress, wedding tiara

Pictures from Buckingham Palace show Princess Beatrice on her wedding day, wearing a vintage dress and tiara that was worn by the Queen on her own wedding day.

AAP Newswire
World

EU leaders extend summit as they haggle

EU leaders have called time on their talks for a shared economic stimulus package to recoup the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic for the second night.

AAP Newswire
World

WHO reports new record daily rise in cases

The WHO has reported 71,484 new coronavirus cases in the US, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa in the past day.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire