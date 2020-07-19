World

EU leaders extend summit as they haggle

By AAP Newswire

EU leaders prior to a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels - AAP

1 of 1

European Union leaders have extended their summit by an extra day, convinced they are finally closing in on a deal for an unprecedented 1.85 trillion euro ($A3 trillion) EU budget and coronavirus recovery fund.

Heading into a balmy Saturday night in Brussels, a deal was still far off, but several key nations said negotiations were at least heading in the right direction despite tensions that were running high after months of battling the pandemic.

Shortly after 11pm, summit host Charles Michel's spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted that the plenary meeting had finished for the night and would reconvene at noon on Sunday.

Two full days and one night of discussions by the bloc's 27 leaders oscillated between raw irritation over how the huge sums should be spent and what strings should be attached to a glimmer of hope that somehow a deal could materialise - if not this weekend, then at least within a few weeks.

"Things are moving in the right direction," said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. "It it is of course, as you would expect, a tough struggle, a tough negotiation, but we're moving in the right direction, and that is the most important thing."

An EU official, who asked to remain anonymous because the talks were ongoing, said Michel was "tying up some ends now" during a dinner with EU leaders before breaking for the night and reconvening with a new proposal early on Sunday.

"We are pushing through. Michel is working carefully and doesn't want to let it slip away now," the official said.

The summit was supposed to end Saturday but more negotiations lay ahead for leaders as they dealt with their toughest crisis in years, one that has burdened the bloc with its worst recession ever. The pandemic has sent the EU into a tailspin, with 27-nation bloc's economy estimated to contract 8.3 per cent this year, according to the latest predictions. Around 135,000 of its citizens have died from COVID-19.

Latest articles

World

Queen lent Beatrice dress, wedding tiara

Pictures from Buckingham Palace show Princess Beatrice on her wedding day, wearing a vintage dress and tiara that was worn by the Queen on her own wedding day.

AAP Newswire
World

EU leaders extend summit as they haggle

EU leaders have called time on their talks for a shared economic stimulus package to recoup the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic for the second night.

AAP Newswire
World

WHO reports new record daily rise in cases

The WHO has reported 71,484 new coronavirus cases in the US, 45,403 in Brazil, 34,884 in India and 13,373 in South Africa in the past day.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire