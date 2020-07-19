World

Man in custody over France cathedral fire

By AAP Newswire

Cathedral of Saint Pierre and Saint Paul - AAP

1 of 1

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire in the 15th century cathedral in the French city of Nantes that blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ.

The man, 39, a Rwandan refugee, worked as a volunteer for the cathedral and had been in charge of locking up the building on Friday night, LCI said on Saturday, citing prosecutor Pierre Sennes.

Sennes said the man in custody was being held to clear up inconsistencies in his schedule.

He said three fires had been started at the site and that there had been no signs of a break-in.

Authorities said an investigation for suspected arson had been opened.

The blaze began on Saturday morning, engulfing the inside of the Gothic structure.

Firefighters brought it under control after several hours and extinguished it completely by the afternoon.

It happened just over a year after a fire at the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris which destroyed its roof and main spire.

Latest articles

National

Driver in SA car death believed to be 12

A young man has died in hospital following a car crash in South Australia earlier this month, as police continue to investigate the incident.

AAP Newswire
National

Overseas arrivals limited to 350 in Sydney

Overseas travellers arriving in Sydney will be limited to 350 people a day under tighter COVID-19 restrictions to ensure NSW’s health system isn’t overwhelmed.

AAP Newswire
National

Family in shock after Tas shark attack

A 10-year-old boy who was ripped from a fishing boat by a shark in north west Tasmania is recovering in hospital after undergoing surgery.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

Hours later Trump responds to Lewis’ death

More than 14 hours after American civil rights icon John Lewis’ death was announced - Donald Trump finally offered condolences in a two-sentence tweet.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire