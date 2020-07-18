EU deadlocked over COVID recovery plan

EU leaders have failed to make headway in negotiations over a massive stimulus plan to breathe life into economies ravaged by coronavirus.

After their first face to face summit since the pandemic began, the 27 heads returned to their Brussels hotels shortly before midnight and will reconvene in the morning.

Many of the leaders declared on arrival that a deal was crucial to rescue economies in free fall and shore up faith in the European Union.

But officials said a group of wealthy northern states led by the Netherlands stood its ground on access to the recovery fund, against opposition from Germany, France, southern nations Italy and Spain, and eastern European states.

The proposed sums under discussion include the EU's 2021-27 budget of more than 1 trillion euros and the recovery fund worth 750 billion euros that will be funnelled mostly to Mediterranean coast countries worst affected by the pandemic.

The main stumbling block is over vetting procedures to access aid, an EU official said, with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte demanding that one country could block payouts if member states backslide on economic reform.

"If they want loans and even grants then I think it's only logical that I can explain to people in the Netherlands ... that in return those reforms have taken place," Rutte said, estimating the chances for a deal at fifty-fifty.

Polish premier Mateusz Morawiecki was even more gloomy, tweeting that it was "highly probable" they would fail to reach a deal on Saturday or even on Sunday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who turned 66 at the summit, was also cautious on chances for an agreement, envisaging "very, very difficult negotiations".

After elbow bumps between the leaders - all wearing face masks - and birthday gifts for Merkel and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, tense meetings followed in the evening with Rutte and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban, who critics accuse of stifling the media, academics and NGOs in his country, threatened to veto the entire plan over a mechanism that would freeze out countries that fail to live up to democratic standards.

The EU is already grappling with the protracted saga of Britain's exit from the bloc and is still bruised from the financial meltdown of 2008 and feuds over migration.

Another economic shock could weaken its standing against China, the United States or Russia.

"The stakes couldn't be higher," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. "The whole world is watching us."

Despite wrangling over medicines, medical gear, border closures and money, the EU has managed to agree a half-a-trillion-euro scheme to cushion the first hit of the crisis.

Mediterranean countries now want the recovery financing to prevent their economies taking on ever-greater burdens of debt.