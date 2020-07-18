World

Princess Beatrice wedding very nice: Queen

By AAP Newswire

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - AAP

1 of 1

The Queen has spoken of her joy after her granddaughter Princess Beatrice secretly wed property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The monarch described as "very nice" the private family occasion attended by the Duke of Edinburgh and the bride's parents the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

Speaking to fundraising sensation Sir Tom Moore and his family after she had knighted him at Windsor Castle for raising millions for the NHS, she said: "My granddaughter got married this morning both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice."

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"The small ceremony was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant government guidelines."

In an unusual move, the wedding was not announced in advance and pictures were not immediately released of the ceremony.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ceremony is believed to be the first time the Queen and Philip have attended a family gathering since the lockdown, and Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are also thought to have been among the guests.

Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, is not a full-time working royal but works for Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

Mr Mapelli Mozzi is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis and is a count himself.

The princess will become a stepmother as he has a young son named Wolfie with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

Latest articles

News

12-metre grain auger stolen from Euroa

Police are appealing for information about a grain auger which was stolen from a farming property in the Pranjip-Euroa area last month. Euroa police Leading Senior Constable Jarrod Toomer said the ‘fast load’, green 12-metre grain auger...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Regional Victorians asked to wear masks

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has asked all regional Victorians to wear masks when outside if they can’t maintain a distance of 1.5 m from other people. “That can make a big difference in stopping spread of virus and keeping low...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Better Access “not practical” due to Shepparton psychology service shortage

People in Greater Shepparton could struggle to access the 10 subsidised mental health sessions per year available under a Better Access initiative due to a shortage in regional psychological services, the area’s GPs have claimed. The Better Access...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire