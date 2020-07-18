World

UK reviews virus death tally methodology

By AAP Newswire

Pedestrian in London - AAP

1 of 1

The British government has ordered an urgent review into how daily coronavirus death figures in England are calculated amid claims the current method overestimates the tally.

The review was prompted by concerns raised over why England is still recording many more deaths than Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Researchers looked at whether differing methods may account for the discrepancy.

On some days recently, England has registered more than 100 daily virus-related deaths as opposed to none in the other parts of the UK.

As a whole, the UK has recorded a coronavirus death toll of 45,119, the third-highest in the world behind the United States and Brazil.

Yoon Loke and Carl Heneghan, professors at the University of East Anglia and the University of Oxford respectively, said in a blog that the methodology used by Public Health England has led to a "statistical flaw" that ends up with England recording disproportionately higher deaths.

"A patient who has tested positive but successfully treated and discharged from hospital will still be counted as a COVID death even if they had a heart attack or were run over by a bus three months later," they said.

"By this PHE definition, no one with COVID in England is allowed to ever recover from their illness."

They recommended time limits on when people are deemed to be COVID-free.

Scotland and Northern Ireland use a 28-day cut-off, for example.

Susan Hopkins, PHE's incident director, said there is no agreed method of how to count virus-related deaths around the world and the methodology used in England ensures that the data is "as complete as possible".

She noted the evidence of long-term health problems for those who have contracted the virus but with the knowledge growing, "now is the right time to review how deaths are calculated".

The government said on Friday that the UK's official death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 45,233, up by 114 from the previous day.

Latest articles

Sport

GVL releases junior fixture

THE first bounce and centre pass of the 2020 Goulburn Valley League season is now just over a week away. On Thursday, competition officials unveiled a nine round fixture for under 16 and 18 football alongside under 15 and 17 netball. GVL officials...

Brayden May
Sport

Lindsay Park weekend runners summary

As the spring racing carnival quickly approaches, Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable is stepping things up beginning with tomorrow’s meeting at Flemington. The power racing operation, now co-led by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes after the departure of David...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

After a nasty tumble down the punting mountain last week, Payney’s Punt is back. We spent a few days dusting off the cuts and bruises, but don’t stress (not that you were), the cliff fall off Mount TAB only punctured and emptied the wallet. It was...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire