Trump applauds Aussie defence budget boost

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump - AAP

Donald Trump has used a phone call with Scott Morrison to commend Australia's $270 billion defence budget boost and discuss China's "unfair retaliatory trade measures" and threats to Indo-Pacific security.

The White House released a readout on Friday of the leaders' call.

The US president also thanked the Australian prime minister for seeking World Health Organisation reform and an investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"President Donald J Trump spoke with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia to address growing security threats in the Indo-Pacific region," White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said.

"President Trump commended Prime Minister Morrison for increasing Australia's defence budget and thanked him for his leadership in calling for accountability and reform of the World Health Organisation.

"President Trump also expressed his support for the people of Australia as they battle the coronavirus and face unfair retaliatory trade measures from China."

Mr Morrison described the president's call as "very complimentary".

The defence budget boost meant Australia was no longer a passenger in its defence relationship with allies "and that is greatly appreciated by our American friends", the prime minister said.

Australia will invest $270 billion over the next 10 years to upgrade the capability and potency of the Australian Defence Force.

The phone call came as Mr Trump, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other key members of the president's administration ramp up rhetoric and measures against China.

Mr Pompeo has repeatedly pointed to China's "coercion" in hitting Australia with steep barley tariffs and beef export bans after Mr Morrison led global calls for the COVID-19 probe.

