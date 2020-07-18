World

US Pentagon issues Confederate flag ban

By AAP Newswire

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has issued an order effectively banning displays of flags with Confederate emblems as the military moves to eliminate symbols associated with racism.

The order by Esper on Friday does not mention the Confederacy by name but lists which flags the Pentagon was allowing its institutions to fly.

By omission, the flags associated with the southern states during the civil war are banned.

"With this change in policy, we will further improve the morale, cohesion and readiness of the force in defence of our great nation," Esper said in the directive.

US President Donald Trump has recently criticised decisions by NASCAR to ban Confederate emblems at its car racing events and has pushed back against activists calling for the renaming of bases named after Confederate leaders.

The moves come amid a large-scale protest movement against racism and police brutality, sparked by the death of a black man, George Floyd, while in the custody of law enforcement in Minnesota.

The Confederacy was a group of southern US states that broke away from the Union in the 19th century, in large part to preserve the institution of slavery.

Black slaves were freed by the end of the war.

