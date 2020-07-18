World

Virus cases up in Japan, Israel and India

By AAP Newswire

Passengers queue at Budapest international airport in Hungary. - AAP

1 of 1

A return of stringent coronavirus restrictions in Israel, another daily record of reported cases in Japan's capital and outbreaks in remote areas such as China's Xinjiang region have underscored the ongoing battle to quash COVID-19 flare-ups.

The increases in the world's latest hot spots have pushed the confirmed global case tally toward 14 million.

India said the country's total confirmed cases surpassed 1 million, the third-highest number behind the United States and Brazil, and its death toll reached more than 25,000.

That followed Brazil's announcement on Thursday evening that its confirmed cases exceeded 2 million, including 76,000 deaths.

Governments are frantically trying to prevent and put down fresh outbreaks and keep their economies running as the pandemic accelerates in some parts of the world and threatens to come roaring back in others.

Worldwide, confirmed cases numbered more than 13.8 million on Friday and COVID-19 deaths totalled more than 590,000.

Israel on Friday reimposed sweeping restrictions to tackle a new surge in coronavirus cases in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "interim steps" to avoid another general lockdown.

Stores, malls, barber shops, beauty salons, beaches and tourist sites will be closed on weekends and public gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors or 20 outside.

New virus cases have soared in Israel since restrictions were lifted in late May.

Japan's capital recorded a single-day record number of new coronavirus cases for a second straight day on Friday with 293.

Tokyo was taken off a list of places around the country where discounts are offered under a government scheme to encourage domestic tourism.

Spain, which earlier in the pandemic was one of the world's hardest hit countries, was grappling with more than 150 active outbreaks, most of them in the northern Aragon and Catalonia regions.

Health authorities on Friday asked the 5.5 million residents of Barcelona, the regional capital of Catalonia, to stay at home as much as possible to stem the virus' spread.

They also announced a local ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people, and nightclub and gym closures.

Spain reported 580 new cases on Thursday, the highest daily number since May 10.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government was no longer asking people to avoid public transport and that as of August 1 would stop advising workers in England to work from home.

Keen to reinvigorate the economy, Johnson wants to see struggling businesses that rely on office workers to rebound.

He also announced that beauticians, casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks would be allowed to reopen next month as long as infection rates don't start climbing again.

China, where the coronavirus was first detected late last year, on Friday reported nine imported cases.

Health officials in the Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang also reported six confirmed cases of local transmission.

They said another 11 people tested positive but were asymptomatic.

China does not include asymptomatic cases in its caseload totals.

The continuing surge of new cases in India drove home concerns over the readiness of some countries to cope with outbreaks that could overwhelm hospitals and test feeble health care systems.

The government ordered a week-long lockdown in the technology hub of Bangalore after confirmed cases there increased exponentially.

"The acceleration in cases remains the main challenge for India in the coming days," said Dr Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, adding that a vast majority of cases were still being missed.

South Africa now has the world's sixth-highest reported caseload, with 324,221 cases.

Many are clustered in South Africa's densely populated Gauteng province, home of Johannesburg and one-quarter of the country's population.

The coronavirus deluge in parts of the US produced more record numbers of confirmed infections and deaths in the country's south and west.

Hospitals are stretched to the brink in many areas and at least half of the 50 states have adopted requirements for wearing masks or other facial coverings.

Latest articles

National

WA’s AFL streaker could face $50k fine

A man charged with breaching coronavirus quarantine restrictions after he ran onto the ground during an AFL game will face court in Western Australia next week.

AAP Newswire
National

Legal fight erupts over aged care workers

The health union is fighting against an aged care provider’s COVID-19 measures and some aged care residents have been put in hospital for their protection.

AAP Newswire
National

Elderly to die waiting for depression help

Commissioner Lynelle Briggs has said many nursing home residents will be dead before they can get access to a federally-funded mental health scheme.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.

AAP Newswire