Queen knights 100-year-old fundraiser Tom

By AAP Newswire

Captain Thomas Moore and the Queen

Queen Elizabeth has knighted Captain Tom Moore, recognising the 100-year-old for lifting the spirits of the nation during the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak by raising 33 million pounds ($A59 million) for health workers.

The World War II veteran raised the record sum by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his birthday.

The queen honoured Moore at an investiture at Windsor Castle, using her knighting sword.

Showing self-depreciating humour, the Yorkshireman become a symbol of British endurance in the face of the adversity of the coronavirus crisis.

Moore, who served in India, Burma and Sumatra during World War II, quipped earlier this year that having a knighthood would be funny because he would be Sir Thomas Moore - a reference to the Tudor statesman Sir Thomas More.

