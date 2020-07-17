Princess Beatrice weds secretly in Windsor

World
Princess Beatrice weds secretly in WindsorBy AAP Newswire
Buckingham Palace has confirmed Britain's Princess Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, has married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor.
The COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to cancel their original plans to marry in May.
The ceremony took place on Friday in secret.
The palace said in a statement: "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.
"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family.
"The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government guidelines."