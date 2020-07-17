Princess Beatrice weds in front of Queen

Princess Beatrice has married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi during a secret ceremony in front of the Queen and close family, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi had planned to wed on May 29 in the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace but the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In an unusual move, the wedding was not announced in advance and pictures were not immediately released from the ceremony, which was also attended by the Duke of Edinburgh and the bride's parents, the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York.

"The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11am on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor," the palace said in a statement.

"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines."

Mapelli Mozzi - a millionaire property tycoon, known as Edo - and Beatrice began dating in autumn, 2018, and were soon being tipped to walk up the aisle.

The princess, who split from her long-term love Dave Clark in 2016 after 10 years together, became engaged during a weekend trip to Italy following a whirlwind romance.

Their families have known one another for many years and the couple are said to have started a relationship after meeting again at the wedding of Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie.

The ceremony is believed to be the first time the Queen and Philip have attended a family gathering since the lockdown, and Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are also thought to have been among the guests.

Couples have been rushing to tie the knot after COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted, with the announcement that weddings of up to 30 people could take place in England again from July 4.

About 73,600 weddings and same-sex civil partnership ceremonies were postponed during the first three months of lockdown, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ceremony was held at the chapel, regularly used by the Queen as her place of worship when she is staying at Windsor.

Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, is not a full-time working royal but is employed by Afiniti, an artificial intelligence software firm, where she is vice president of partnerships and strategy.

Mapelli Mozzi is the son of former Olympic skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis and is a count himself.

The princess will become a stepmother as he has a young son named Wolfie with ex-fiancee Dara Huang.

His stepfather was Christopher Shale, a senior Tory and close friend of former prime minister David Cameron.

Shale died of heart disease in 2011 at the Glastonbury Festival.