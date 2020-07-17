World

Indonesia reports 84 new virus deaths

By AAP Newswire

Indonesia - AAP

1 of 1

Indonesia has reported 1462 new coronavirus infections, bringing total cases to 83,130, its Health Ministry said.

The number of fatalities from COVID-19 rose by 84 on Friday to 3957, ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

The Philippines has regiatered another 17 deaths and 1841 additional infections, with the capital Manila still accounting for the bulk of newly confirmed cases and casualties.

In a bulletin, the ministry said on Friday total deaths had reached 1660 while confirming infections had risen to 63,001.

India has crossed one million cases, third only to the United States and Brazil, prompting concerns about its readiness to confront an inevitable surge which could overwhelm hospitals and test the country's feeble health care system.

A surge of 34,956 new cases in the past 24 hours took the national total to 1,003,832.

The Health Ministry also reported a record number of 687 deaths for a total of 25,602.

Tokyo has reported 293 new infections, the highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak.

This is the fourth time in the past 10 days that the record has been broken in the Japanese capital.

In Hong Kong, authorities reported 50 locally transmitted coronavirus cases on Friday, stoking further concern about an escalating third wave of infections in the global financial hub.

Including imported cases, the number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 58, taking the tally since late January to 1714 patients, 10 of whom had died.

Hong Kong on Thursday posted 63 locally transmitted cases, its highest for one day.

DPA/AP

Latest articles

News

12-metre grain auger stolen from Euroa

Police are appealing for information about a grain auger which was stolen from a farming property in the Pranjip-Euroa area last month. Euroa police Leading Senior Constable Jarrod Toomer said the ‘fast load’, green 12-metre grain auger...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Regional Victorians asked to wear masks

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has asked all regional Victorians to wear masks when outside if they can’t maintain a distance of 1.5 m from other people. “That can make a big difference in stopping spread of virus and keeping low...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Better Access “not practical” due to Shepparton psychology service shortage

People in Greater Shepparton could struggle to access the 10 subsidised mental health sessions per year available under a Better Access initiative due to a shortage in regional psychological services, the area’s GPs have claimed. The Better Access...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

WHO posts record high global virus cases

The WHO says the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the US, Brazil and India.

AAP Newswire