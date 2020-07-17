Queen to knight fundraising hero Tom Moore

Fundraising hero and Second World War veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, aged 100, is to be knighted by the Queen in a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle.

He won the hearts of the nation and raised almost STG33 million ($A59 million) for health service charities earlier this year by walking laps of his Bedfordshire garden.

He will be joined by family members for an unprecedented personal investiture staged on Friday in the castle's quadrangle.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sir Tom said on his official Twitter account: "It is going to be the most special of days for me."

The 94-year-old Queen has been staying at Windsor during the coronavirus pandemic for her safety, but will carry out the official engagement in person.

While other investitures, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in London and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in June and July have been postponed, a special exception has been made for Sir Tom.

Buckingham Palace believes it is the first time the "unique" format of his ceremony will have taken place, amid the exceptional circumstances of the pandemic and Downing Street's announcement of Sir Tom's individual knighthood.

The Queen will use her father, King George VI's sword and present Sir Tom with the insignia of Knight Bachelor.

Buckingham Palace said the investiture would follow strict social distancing rules.

Sir Tom will be joined for the ceremony, which cannot be viewed by the public, by his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, son-in-law Colin Ingram, grandson Benjie and granddaughter Georgia.