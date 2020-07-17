Tokyo daily record of 293 new virus cases

World

Tokyo has reported 293 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak.

This is the fourth time in the past 10 days that the record has been broken in the Olympic host city.

Governor Yuriko Koike raised the capital's coronavirus alert to the highest level on Wednesday, urging 14 million Tokyo residents to refrain from non-urgent and non-essential outings to another prefecture.

Japan confirmed 623 new coronavirus cases, including 286 in Tokyo, on Thursday, hitting the highest level since early April.

The nation's month-long nationwide state of emergency lasted until mid-May.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government and Tokyo have been criticised for their failure to impose measures to try to head off another wave of coronavirus.

Koike, who was re-elected on July 5, has blamed nightlife districts and a theatre for a recent spike.

Japan has so far reported around 24,300 coronavirus infections and about 1000 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

