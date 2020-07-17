World

Twitter in security job search before hack

By AAP Newswire

Twitter app icon - AAP

1 of 1

Twitter stepped up its search for a chief information security officer in recent weeks, two people familiar with the effort have told Reuters, before the breach of high-profile accounts raised alarms about the platform's security.

The FBI's San Francisco division is leading an inquiry into the Twitter hacking as more Washington lawmakers called for an accounting of how it happened.

The law enforcement agency said hackers committed cryptocurrency fraud after they seized control of the Twitter accounts of celebrities and political figures including Joe Biden, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and Elon Musk.

A day after Wednesday's breach, it was not clear if the hackers were able to see private messages sent by account holders, although Twitter said it had no evidence that attackers had been able to access passwords.

The company said it continued to lock accounts that had changed passwords in the past month but said "we believe only a small subset of these locked accounts were compromised".

Democrats and Republicans showed rare bipartisan agreement that Twitter must better explain how the security lapse happened and what it was doing to prevent future attacks.

"This hack bodes ill for November balloting," US senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, said, scolding Twitter for "its repeated security lapses and failure to safeguard accounts".

Echoing a similar sentiment, Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House judiciary committee, asked what would happen if Twitter allowed a similar incident to occur a day before the US presidential election.

President Donald Trump, a prolific Twitter user, planned to continue tweeting and his account was not jeopardised during the attack, spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said.

Twitter said hackers had targeted employees with access to its internal systems and "used this access to take control of many highly visible (including verified) accounts".

Other hacked accounts included rapper Kanye West, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and the corporate accounts for Uber Technologies and Apple.

The company, which has been without a security chief since December, said the hackers conducted a "co-ordinated social engineering attack" against its employees.

Some security experts believe there could be multiple actors involved. Their theory is access to the employee tool, which should have been more closely monitored, spread among people interested in prestige accounts for bragging rights or money. It could have spread further, to spies or pranksters.

Twitter temporarily prevented many verified accounts from publishing messages as it investigated the breach.

The hijacked accounts tweeted out messages telling users to send bitcoin. Publicly available blockchain records show the apparent scammers received more than $US100,000 ($A143,200) worth of cryptocurrency.

As of Thursday, Twitter continued to block tweets containing the bitcoin addresses the scammers had used.

Twitter's shares fell more than one per cent on Thursday.

Chief executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday it was a "tough day" for everyone at Twitter and pledged to share "everything we can when we have a more complete understanding of exactly what happened".

Latest articles

News

Detectives close to solving Mooroopna Railway Station fire cold case

It has been two-and-a-half years since the Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender. In the middle of the night the historic wooden building was torched, destroying 138 years of Mooroopna’s history. Greater...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

A day out to remember in Euroa

Impacted by the summer’s bushfires and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Euroa is the perfect destination for a guilt-free girls’ day out. From food to fashion, a road trip to the village is a fun way to support the local economy...

Jessica Ball
News

Numurkah becomes fashion capital for designer label

Forget Milan, Paris or New York – for the month of July Numurkah is the fashion capital and design central for an emerging boutique label. The team behind Warrior Queen Co has transported its sewing machines, rolls of fabric and creative...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire