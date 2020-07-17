World

FBI says it is investigating Twitter hack

By AAP Newswire

Twitter app icon - AAP

1 of 1

The FBI says it has launched an investigation after hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts for high-profile people such as US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, former US president Barack Obama and billionaire Elon Musk and used them to solicit digital currency.

"At this time, the accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud," the FBI said in its statement.

"We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident. As this investigation is ongoing, we will not be making further comment at this time."

A day after the breach, it was not clear if the hackers were able to see private messages sent by the account holders.

US lawmakers worried about future attacks.

"While this scheme appears financially motivated...imagine if these bad actors had a different intent to use powerful voices to spread disinformation to potentially interfere with our elections, disrupt the stock market, or upset our international relations," US Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, said in a statement.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Representative Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, asked what would happen if Twitter allowed a similar incident to occur on November 2, a day before the US presidential election.

Jordan said he remained locked out of his Twitter account as of Thursday morning and said his confidence in how the company operates has been deteriorating.

Twitter Inc said hackers had targeted employees with access to its internal systems and "used this access to take control of many highly-visible (including verified) accounts and tweet on their behalf".

Latest articles

Sport

Lindsay Park weekend runners summary

As the spring racing carnival quickly approaches, Euroa’s Lindsay Park stable is stepping things up beginning with tomorrow’s meeting at Flemington. The power racing operation, now co-led by Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes after the departure of David...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | Flemington races preview

After a nasty tumble down the punting mountain last week, Payney’s Punt is back. We spent a few days dusting off the cuts and bruises, but don’t stress (not that you were), the cliff fall off Mount TAB only punctured and emptied the wallet. It was...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Outside The Box: sporting conspiracy theories

Outside The Box is a conspiracy theory-supporting organisation at its core — and sport has always shown an ability to provide for some wacky speculation. We got thinking about this topic when Adelaide ruckman Reilly O’Brien...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire