US travel ban on CCP members absurd: China

Beijing says any travel ban imposed by the United States against members of China's ruling Communist Party (CCP) would be absurd, adding such a move would amount to Washington standing in opposition to the entire population of China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Friday during a daily briefing that no country or individual could stop China from its path.

Beijing has responded to earlier reports that US President Donald Trump's administration is considering banning travel to the country by all CCP members and their families.

Senior officials discussing the matter have begun circulating a draft of a possible presidential order but deliberations are at an early stage and the issue has not yet been brought to Trump, a source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The discussions, first reported by the New York Times, centre on whether to deny visas to tens of millions of Chinese in what would be one of the toughest actions yet in a feud between the two countries.

Such a ban, if implemented, could hit the ruling Communist Party from the highest levels down to its rank-and-file and would be certain to draw retaliation against US citizens who travelled to China.

This could include not only diplomats but also business executives, potentially harming US interests in China.

Relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to the lowest point in decades as they clash over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, its tightening grip on Hong Kong, its disputed claims in the South China Sea, trade and accusations of human rights crimes in Xinjiang.

US officials across multiple agencies are involved in the process, which includes consideration of whether to block Communist Party members' children from attending US universities, said the source, who has been briefed on deliberations.

One difficulty would be determining which Chinese citizens are party members since US authorities do not have full lists, the source said.