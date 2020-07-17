World

US mulls CCP members travel ban: report

By AAP Newswire

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering banning travel to the country by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter says.

Senior officials discussing the matter have begun circulating a draft of a possible presidential order but deliberations are at an early stage and the issue has not yet been brought to Trump, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The discussions, first reported by the New York Times, centre on whether to deny visas to tens of millions of Chinese in what would be one of the toughest actions yet in a feud between the two countries.

Such a ban, if implemented, could hit the ruling Communist Party from the highest levels down to its rank-and-file and would be certain to draw retaliation against US citizens who travel to China.

This could include not only diplomats but also business executives, potentially harming US interests in China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said earlier such action by the United States, if true, would be "pathetic".

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stopped short of confirming it was under consideration but said: "We're working our way through, under the president's guidance, about how to think about pushing back against the Chinese Communist Party."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters: "We keep every option on the table with regard to China."

Relations between the world's two largest economies have sunk to the lowest point in decades as they clash over China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, its tightening grip on Hong Kong, its disputed claims in the South China Sea, trade and accusations of human rights crimes in Xinjiang.

US officials across multiple agencies are involved in the process, which includes consideration of whether to block Communist Party members' children from attending US universities, said the source, who has been briefed on deliberations.

One difficulty would be determining which Chinese citizens are party members since US authorities do not have full lists, the source said

