UK health boost to ward off new virus wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pour STG3 billion ($A5.4 billion) into England's National Health Service to try to ward off any resurgence of the coronavirus.

Britain is the worst-affected country in Europe by COVID-19 with a death toll from confirmed cases of more than 45,000.

The government has faced criticism over several different aspects of its response to the pandemic, including that it was too slow to impose a lockdown and failed to ramp up testing capacity quickly enough.

In recent weeks, the country has eased lockdown restrictions as infection rates have fallen but the government said it must now begin to prepare for a potential second peak in cases over winter.

"The prime minister is clear that now is not the time for complacency and we must make sure our NHS is battle ready for winter," a spokesman said before a news conference by Johnson on Friday afternoon.

The cash boost would be made available immediately and the use of private hospitals and temporary field hospitals would be permitted until March, the government said.

Total annual NHS funding in England exceeds STG115 billion.

The funding announcement applies only to the English health service, with knock-on increases for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to be set out later.

The government will also increase testing capacity and flexibility, bolster its stockpiles of protective equipment and, wary of increased pressure from other seasonal illnesses, increase its annual flu vaccination program.

The announcement came as the British government eased lockdown restrictions on virus hotspot Leicester.

However, Health Minister Matt Hancock said the central English city was still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.

He said the seven-day average infection rate in the city at the end of June was 135 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than anywhere else in Britain.

The latest data indicated it had fallen to 119 cases per 100,000.

Hancock said restrictions on schools and non-essential retail would be lifted on July 24 in the city but pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues, which reopened on July 4 elsewhere in England, would remain closed.

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 45,119 on Thursday, up 66 on the previous day.