UK begins easing lockdown in Leicester

The British government has eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester but says the central English city is still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.

"We're now in a position to relax some, but not all of the restrictions that were in place," health minister Matt Hancock said.

The situation would be reviewed again in two weeks, he added.

Hancock said the seven-day average infection rate in the city at the end of June was 135 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than anywhere else in Britain.

The latest data indicated it had fallen to 119 cases per 100,000, he said.

Hancock said restrictions on schools and non-essential retail would be lifted on July 24 in the city but pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues, which re-opened on July 4 elsewhere in England, would remain closed.

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 45,119 on Thursday, up 66 on the previous day, the government said.

The coronavirus will likely return several times in the coming years, triggering new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government's chief scientific adviser said on Thursday.

"I think it's quite probable that we will see this virus coming back in different waves, over a number of years," Patrick Vallance told MPs.