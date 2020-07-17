World

UK begins easing lockdown in Leicester

By AAP Newswire

Leicester pedestrians - AAP

1 of 1

The British government has eased lockdown restrictions imposed upon the COVID-19 hotspot of Leicester but says the central English city is still suffering above-average infection rates and some restrictions must remain.

"We're now in a position to relax some, but not all of the restrictions that were in place," health minister Matt Hancock said.

The situation would be reviewed again in two weeks, he added.

Hancock said the seven-day average infection rate in the city at the end of June was 135 cases per 100,000 people, three times higher than anywhere else in Britain.

The latest data indicated it had fallen to 119 cases per 100,000, he said.

Hancock said restrictions on schools and non-essential retail would be lifted on July 24 in the city but pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues, which re-opened on July 4 elsewhere in England, would remain closed.

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 45,119 on Thursday, up 66 on the previous day, the government said.

The coronavirus will likely return several times in the coming years, triggering new waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, the British government's chief scientific adviser said on Thursday.

"I think it's quite probable that we will see this virus coming back in different waves, over a number of years," Patrick Vallance told MPs.

Latest articles

AFL

Cats keeping their cool over injury woes

Geelong skipper Joel Selwood strained his hamstring against Collingwood on Thursday night, becoming the latest Cat to succumb to that injury.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Magpie De Goey a ‘frustrated midfielder’

Collingwood star Jordan De Goey booted five goals to lead his team to a 22-point victory over Geelong at Optus Stadium in the AFL.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Don’t blame camp for Crows AFL woes: Pyke

Former Adelaide coach Don Pyke says the AFL club’s current on-field woes can’t be traced back to the ill-fated 2018 pre-season camp.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

China says will stick with US trade deal

China’s foreign ministry has lashed out at “bullying” by the US but says Beijing will stick to the Phase 1 trade deal it reached with the United States.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire