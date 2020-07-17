World

UK accuses Russia of hacking vaccine data

By AAP Newswire

Britain and its allies have accused Russian intelligence services of attempting to steal information on the development of COVID-19 vaccines through "irresponsible cyberattacks".

The UK government-run National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said a group known as APT29, Cozy Bear and The Dukes had targeted organisations developing vaccines in Britain, the United States and Canada.

The cyberattacks were "highly likely (carried out) with the intention of stealing information and intellectual property relating to the development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines," the NCSC said.

It said APT29 hackers "almost certainly operate as part of Russian intelligence services".

The attacks have used custom malware known as WellMess and WellMail to target the vaccine researchers amid a longer term "campaign of malicious activity" against government offices, healthcare and energy targets to steal valuable intellectual property, it said.

The statement did not say whether Russian President Vladimir Putin knew about the vaccine research hacking but British officials believe such intelligence would be highly prized.

"It is completely unacceptable that the Russian intelligence services are targeting those working to combat the coronavirus pandemic," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a statement.

"While others pursue their selfish interests with reckless behaviour, the UK and its allies are getting on with the hard work of finding a vaccine and protecting global health," Raab said.

"The UK will continue to counter those conducting such cyberattacks, and work with our allies to hold perpetrators to account."

The TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying the Russian government had nothing to do any alleged hacker attacks on pharmaceutical companies and research institutes in Britain.

RIA cited Peskov as saying the Kremlin rejected UK authorities' allegations, which he said were not backed by proper evidence.

