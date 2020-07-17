No damage from Russian vaccine move: UK

5370537724001

Attempts by Russian-backed hackers to steal COVID-19 vaccine research from Britain are "completely unacceptable" but have not done any damage, security minister James Brokenshire says.

Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said on Thursday that hackers, backed by the Russian state, had tried to steal COVID-19 vaccine and treatment research from academic and pharmaceutical institutions around the world. Russia has rejected London's allegations.