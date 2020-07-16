Sara Connor released from Bali jail

5370537724001

Australian Sara Connor, who was sentenced to four years in jail over the death of a policeman on Bali, has been granted early release and is keen to be reunited with her family, her lawyer says.

The 49-year-old was jailed in March 2017 together with British man David Taylor for their roles in the death of a traffic policeman, whose body was found on the popular Kuta beach with neck and head wounds.