Australian woman released from Bali prison

Australian mother Sara Connor has been released from Bali's infamous Kerobokan Prison and is expected to be deported home after serving a four-year sentence for her role in the death of a policeman.

The officer was left dying after a fight erupted on Kuta Beach with Connor's then boyfriend David Taylor from the UK.

A statement from Indonesia's immigration department confirmed Conner was released on Thursday. She was initially jailed for five years but gained a sentence reduction of 13 months and 10 days for good behaviour.

Her release form said Connor had taken part in "Trim Training activities" and become a certified hair stylist through the Tangan Kasih Indonesia Foundation and completed a make-up training course in collaboration with the Bali Provincial Vocational Training Centre.

She also "actively participated in coaching activities in the fields of painting and catering."

Connor, a former businesswoman with two teenage children, was expected to be deported to Australia but flight times could be complicated by severe disruptions due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Surya Dharma, spokesperson for the Bali Justice office, told the Sydney Morning Herald that Connor would be taken to the Ngurah Rai airport immigration office and would fly to Australia via Jakarta after being tested for Covid-19.

The court had earlier heard how Connor was enjoying her first night in Bali with Taylor on the beach in August 2016, when they realised her handbag with $A300 inside was missing.

Taylor had confronted policeman Wayan Sudarsa believing he might have stolen her bag. A fight broke out and Sudarsa was hit with a pair of binoculars and a beer bottle.

Connor, 49, from Byron Bay on the NSW north coast, and Taylor, 10 years her junior, were found guilty of gang violence causing the death of Wayan Sudarsa.

Taylor also took Sudarsa's identification cards which the judges were told had been cut up by Conner because 'she panicked and felt guilty'.

Connor insisted she only intervened to stop the two men fighting and said she was bitten by Sudarsa during the fight.

The court also heard that Sudarsa had died on the beach several hours after he was abandoned and may have lived had the couple called for help.

A bench of three judges found Connor and Taylor guilty of causing death but added there was no intent to kill thus they were spared a murder sentence. Taylor is currently serving a six-year jail term. The pair have since separated.

The wife of the dead officer, Ketut Arsini, told 7NEWS.com.au that human beings should be able to forgive and that she had no ill feelings towards Connor or Taylor.

She does, however, avoid her husband's colleagues because the sight of them reminds and upsets her, adding: "So I'm not emotional"