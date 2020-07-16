World

Another Trump-Kim summit unlikely: Pompeo

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un at their meeting in June 2019 - AAP

1 of 1

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has appeared to pour cold water on the possibility of another US summit with North Korea, saying the US election is approaching and President Donald Trump only wants to engage if there is likelihood of real progress.

Pompeo also told a livestreamed interview with The Hill on Wednesday that the North Koreans had "chosen at this point in time not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution".

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said last week that another summit between him and Trump was unlikely this year, but "a surprise thing may still happen".

Pompeo later told an online interaction with the Economic Club of New York that there was more discussion with North Korea than was publicly noticed and he was "hopeful" it would be possible to have a senior-level discussion before too long.

He referred to talk of another summit before the US presidential election in November in which Trump is seeking a second term.

"It's now July. I think that's unlikely, but in the event that it was appropriate, we thought we could make material progress and the best way to do that was to put President Trump with Chairman Kim to do it, I'm confident that the North Koreans and President Trump would find that in our best interest."

Trump and Kim met three times, once in 2018 and twice in 2019, but failed to make progress on US calls for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and Pyongyang's demands for an end to international sanctions.

Trump said in an interview on July 7 he would be willing to hold another summit if he thought it was going to be helpful.

Latest articles

World

Another Trump-Kim summit unlikely: Pompeo

President Donald Trump will only agree to another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un if real progress is possible, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says.

AAP Newswire
World

Scammers hacked Twitter’s internal systems

Twitter says its internal systems were hacked, compormising the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing’s top HK office slams US sanctions

Beijing has slammed US sanctions over the new security law as “gangster logic and bullying”, and described it as an attempt to contain China’s development.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Court approves Trump tax records release

The US Supreme Court has given the all clear for the release of President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire