World

Trump replaces reelection campaign manager

By AAP Newswire

Brad Parscale - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump hs replaced his campaign manager as he faces a gap in the polls against presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden with less than four months to Election Day.

Trump said on Facebook he would replace campaign manager Brad Parscale with Bill Stepien, who has been the deputy campaign manager.

"Both were heavily involved in our historic 2016 win, and I look forward to having a big and very important second win together," Trump said on Wednesday.

"This one should be a lot easier as our poll numbers are rising fast, the economy is getting better, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities!"

Parscale, whom Trump said would shift to a role focused on digital strategy, was blamed internally for the botched Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally last month that drew a much smaller-than-expected crowd and led to a coronavirus outbreak that forced Parscale and other campaign officials who were there to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Trump advisers have also privately levelled criticism that the campaign lacks a central message. But they said Trump shared the blame because he lacked discipline on how to communicate their message and agenda for a second, four-year term.

Trump, a Republican, trails Biden by 10 percentage points among registered voters in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has shown voters souring on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus has also derailed his normal strategy of holding massive campaign rallies.

Latest articles

News

Tatura Hot Bread owners retire after 21 years

After 21 years delighting customers from the Goulburn Valley and beyond, Tatura Hot Bread owners Jeff and Glenda Alexander are hanging up their aprons for the last time. The husband and wife team will retire at the end of the week, passing the...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Growth plan for Tatura

Plans for the growth of Tatura are being prepared, with land to the north and east of the township being assessed for residential needs. Greater Shepparton City Council’s Tatura Structure Plan aims to identify open space, stormwater drainage and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Court approves Trump tax records release

The US Supreme Court has given the all clear for the release of President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire