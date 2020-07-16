World

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

By AAP Newswire

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos - AAP

1 of 1

A series of high-profile Twitter accounts have been hijacked, with some of the platform's top voices - including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, reality television show star Kim Kardashian, former US President Barack Obama, billionaire Elon Musk, and rapper Kanye West - used to solicit digital currency.

The cause of the breach on Wednesday was not immediately clear and more than an hour after the first wave of hacks, Twitter took the extraordinary step of preventing at least some verified accounts from publishing messages altogether.

It was not clear whether all verified users were affected but, if so, it would have a huge impact on the platform and its users.

Verified users include celebrities and journalists, but also governments, politicians and heads of state.

Twitter didn't offer clarification but said in a statement that users "may be unable to tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident".

The unusual scope of the problem suggested that it was not limited to a single account or service. While account compromises are not unusual, experts were surprised at the sheer scale and co-ordination of Wednesday's incident.

"This appears to be the worst hack of a major social media platform yet," said Dmitri Alperovitch, who co-founded cybersecurity company CrowdStrike.

Twitter told Reuters just before 5pm local time that it was investigating what it later called a "security incident" and would be issuing a statement shortly. However, more than an hour-and-a-half later, the company had still not issued any explanation for what had happened.

Earlier, some of the platform's biggest users appeared to be struggling to re-establish control of their Twitter accounts. In the case of billionaire Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, for example, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was removed and, sometime later, another one appeared, and then a third.

Among the others affected were Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and the corporate accounts for Uber and Apple. Several accounts of cryptocurrency-focused organisations were also hijacked.

Biden's campaign was "in touch" with Twitter, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person said the company had locked down the Democrat's account "immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet".

Tesla and other affected companies were not immediately available for comment.

Publicly available blockchain records show that the apparent scammers have already received more than $US100,000 ($A143,000) worth of cryptocurrency. Some experts said the incident has raised questions about Twitter's cybersecurity.

"It's clear the company is not doing enough to protect itself," said Oren Falkowitz, former CEO of Area 1 Security.

Alperovitch, who now chairs the Silverado Policy Accelerator, said that, in a way, the public had dodged a bullet so far.

"We are lucky that given the power of sending out tweets from the accounts of many famous people, the only thing that the hackers have done is scammed about $110,000 in bitcoins from about 300 people," he said.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Growth plan for Tatura

Plans for the growth of Tatura are being prepared, with land to the north and east of the township being assessed for residential needs. Greater Shepparton City Council’s Tatura Structure Plan aims to identify open space, stormwater drainage and...

John Lewis
News

Lake vigil goes ahead after anger at stake removal

Indigenous community members and supporters have been angered by an attack on preparations for a Black Lives Matter vigil that had been due to take place in central Shepparton last weekend. Shepparton Region Reconciliation Group convenor Dierdre...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

Court approves Trump tax records release

The US Supreme Court has given the all clear for the release of President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire