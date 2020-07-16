World

Major Twitter accounts hacked by scammers

By AAP Newswire

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos - AAP

1 of 1

Several high-profile accounts on Twitter have been hijacked by cryptocurrency scammers, including those of Kanye West, Apple, Barack Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Joe Biden, Uber, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates.

The hackers' tweets have since been deleted. Twitter said in an email that it was looking into the matter and would issue a statement shortly.

The cause of the breach on Wednesday was not immediately clear, but the scale and the scope of the problem suggested that it was not limited to a single account or service.

The scam involved a promise that users would double their money if they sent Bitcoin to a specific account. The hacked tweet from Bloomberg's personal account, for example, said, "I am giving back to the community" and asked users to send $US1000 ($A1,424) in Bitcoin to receive $US2000 back with a link to send payments.

Some of the tweets were swiftly deleted but there appeared to be a struggle to regain control of the accounts. In the case of billionaire Telsa chief executive Elon Musk, for example, one tweet soliciting cryptocurrency was removed and, sometime later, another one appeared.

According to CNBC, the hackers' message that was tweeted via Gates' account read: "Everyone is asking me to give back, and now is the time. I am doubling all payments sent to my BTC address for the next 30 minutes. You send $1,000, I send you back $2,000."

A Bitcoin account that was linked to from the hacked tweets had received over $US100,000 at the current exchange rate, according to Blockchain.com, although observers have noted that scammers sometimes seed their own accounts to appear legitimate.

Other Twitter accounts targeted in the c-oordinated attack included (at)itcoin, (at)coindesk, (at)coinbase and (at)binance, TechCrunch reported.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton neuroscientist improves the lives of infants around the world

To say Shepparton’s Deanne Thompson is excelling at life would be a gross understatement. Now an associate professor, a senior neuroscientist at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and leader of the neuro-imaging team for the Victorian Infant...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Mobility scooter stolen from 62-year-old Shepparton veteran

A Shepparton army veteran and RSL volunteer has lost her key mode of transportation after her mobility scooter was stolen by “low-lifes” earlier this week. Marcia Glenwright, 62, depends on the Monarch scooter to get around, having suffered pain in...

Charmayne Allison
News

Police appeal for information after woman assaulted in Mooroopna

Police are appealing for public assistance following an assault in Mooroopna last month at a McLennan St fast food outlet.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

Court approves Trump tax records release

The US Supreme Court has given the all clear for the release of President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire