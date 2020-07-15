World

Iran’s Rouhani has hopes for nuclear deal

By AAP Newswire

Iran's president Hassan Rouhani hopes the nuclear deal can be revived. - AAP

1 of 1

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has expressed his ongoing hope that international cooperation could lead to the successful implementation of the nuclear deal signed in 2015.

The nuclear agreement symbolises the value of multilateral deals, said Rouhani on Wednesday while marking the fifth anniversary of the pact.

"We therefore hope that such international values won't be damaged by US policy and that the signatories can implement the deal after all."

He blamed the deal's current fragility as being a conspiracy by the "vicious triangle" - Saudi Arabia, the United States and Israel - to provoke Iran to withdraw so they could blame Tehran for its failure.

The nuclear agreement, known as the JCPOA, was intended to enable Iran to have a civilian nuclear program, while preventing nuclear weapons, in exchange for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions.

The deal began to fray in 2018 as President Donald Trump withdrew the US and reimposed sanctions.

Iran then began violating many of the agreements made in 2015.

Since then, the agreement has been on the brink of failure, with the remaining signatories - China, France, Britain, Russia and Germany - sticking with it, though they can't implement the economic part of the deal with the United States.

Since last year, Iran has enriched more uranium than allowed under the deal, as well as exceeded the level of enrichment permitted.

Rouhani said that Tehran would immediately respect the conditions laid out by the deal again as soon as the other parties did so first.

Latest articles

News

Book review: The Hidden Life of Trees, by Peter Wohlleben

The Hidden Life of Trees, by Peter Wohlleben. What They Feel, How They Communicate: Discoveries from a Secret World. There is more learning to be had from this beautifully translated book than a review can cover, but it is fascinating for all who...

David Rak
News

Funding available for rural not-for-profits

Applications are now open for ANZ’s Seeds of Renewal program, with grants of up to $15,000 available for not-for-profit organisations in rural areas to support the ongoing prosperity of regional Australia. Established in 2003 and administered by...

David Rak
News

Calls for localised approach to Mitchell Shire lockdown

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan is pushing for a localised approach to restrictions in Mitchell Shire after a stage three lockdown was re-instated.

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

UK to ban Huawei from 5G network

The UK government has announced it will ban Huawei from Britain’s 5G network by ordering telecoms companies to remove its equipment by 2027.

AAP Newswire
World

Court approves Trump tax records release

The US Supreme Court has given the all clear for the release of President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire