Police arrest anti-Netanyahu protesters

Police have arrested 50 suspects who were allegedly involved in disturbances during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, a spokesman says.

The suspects attacked police officers and journalists, the spokesman said.

Protesters carried torches, blew horns, set bins on fire and tried to break down police barricades, videos released by police and media showed. Police used water cannons on the demonstrators.

The protest was held outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem and thousands of demonstrators demanded that the prime minister step down.

The protest came a day after police removed sit-in tents used by anti-corruption demonstrators who regularly protest outside the residence, objecting to Netanyahu's continued leadership as he stands trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Various other protests took place in the country on Tuesday, with ultra-Orthodox demonstrators protesting against lockdowns in their neighbourhoods and activists trying to revive a social justice movement in Tel Aviv that swept the country nine years ago.

Israeli Scouts too held protests against a government decision to reduce funding of youth movements.

In addition to his legal woes, Netanyahu has faced growing criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis, as he battles a second wave of infections.

Some ten thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding compensation for the losses they have suffered due to the economic ramifications of the crisis.