World

Police arrest anti-Netanyahu protesters

By AAP Newswire

Demonstrators protest against Benjamin Netanyahu - AAP

1 of 1

Police have arrested 50 suspects who were allegedly involved in disturbances during a demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, a spokesman says.

The suspects attacked police officers and journalists, the spokesman said.

Protesters carried torches, blew horns, set bins on fire and tried to break down police barricades, videos released by police and media showed. Police used water cannons on the demonstrators.

The protest was held outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem and thousands of demonstrators demanded that the prime minister step down.

The protest came a day after police removed sit-in tents used by anti-corruption demonstrators who regularly protest outside the residence, objecting to Netanyahu's continued leadership as he stands trial on charges of fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Various other protests took place in the country on Tuesday, with ultra-Orthodox demonstrators protesting against lockdowns in their neighbourhoods and activists trying to revive a social justice movement in Tel Aviv that swept the country nine years ago.

Israeli Scouts too held protests against a government decision to reduce funding of youth movements.

In addition to his legal woes, Netanyahu has faced growing criticism of his handling of the coronavirus crisis, as he battles a second wave of infections.

Some ten thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday, demanding compensation for the losses they have suffered due to the economic ramifications of the crisis.

Latest articles

News

Mobility scooter stolen from 62-year-old Shepparton veteran

A Shepparton army veteran and RSL volunteer has lost her key mode of transportation after her mobility scooter was stolen by “low-lifes” earlier this week. Marcia Glenwright, 62, depends on the Monarch scooter to get around, having suffered pain in...

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services reported the drop in active cases, which comes days after three active cases were recorded for the region. The number of overall COVID-19 cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Scrapbooking still in style

We may well live in the age of digital storage but an old-fashioned method of preserving precious memories has never really gone out of style. Scrapbooking allows craft lovers to take their favourite photos and transform them into colourful and...

Sharon Wright

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Court approves Trump tax records release

The US Supreme Court has given the all clear for the release of President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire