Death toll in Indonesian floods now 21

By AAP Newswire

Villagers wade through mud after floods in South Sulawesi, Indonesia. - AAP

The death toll from flash floods that devastated a district in Indonesia's South Sulawesi province has risen to 21, as aid trickles in to affected communities, officials say.

At least 23 people were still missing after floods caused by heavy rain submerged thousands of homes in the North Luwu district late on Monday, said the head of the local civil protection agency, Muslim Muchtar.

"The victims were found buried under the mud," he told dpa on Wednesday.

More than 15,000 people were displaced and sought refuge in temporary shelters, he said.

Soldiers, police and civilian groups were taking part in search and rescue operations, he said.

Muchtar said that mud as high as two metres covering roads had made access to affected areas difficult.

But South Sulawesi deputy governor Andi Sudirman Sulaiman said aid supplies had begun to arrive in North Luwu.

"Our team has entered North Luwu and immediately distributed aid," Sulaiman said in a statement.

