World

NZ opposition names new leader

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand National Party Judith Collins. - AAP

1 of 1

New Zealand's main opposition party has named a new leader two months before a general election following Tuesday's surprise resignation of the previous party leader, who had been in the role just over 50 days.

The conservative National Party elected four-time member of parliament Judith Collins to take on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party in a September election that is expected to be dominated by coronavirus-related issues.

Recent opinion polls have predicted that Labour could govern on its own, without a coalition, helped by the soaring popularity of Ardern.

Collins, an admirer of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, has a tough job on her hands as she will need to convince voters to go against Ardern.

Ardern in one recent poll was named the country's most popular prime minister in a century.

Todd Muller, who became opposition leader in May, resigned citing health reasons and said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Latest articles

Foxy and JR

Shepparton News Netball Show: Week 24

It’s the weekend that matters with grand finals taking place across the region. Tyler and Aydin team up to run through all the key match ups

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

MFL Footy Show: Week 24

It will be Tongala v Nathalia on Saturday, with one team emering Murray Football League premiers. Foxy and JR are joined by Tyler ahead of the weekend’s match

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

GVL Footy Show: Week 24

It’s set to be a bumper clash in the Goulburn Valley League, with Kyabram v Echuca facing off in the grand final. Foxy and JR preview the action

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Court approves Trump tax records release

The US Supreme Court has given the all clear for the release of President Donald Trump’s taxes and other records.

AAP Newswire