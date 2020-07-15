World

Dozens injured in Czech train crash

By AAP Newswire

The scene of a a train crash in the Czech Republic. - AAP

A passenger train and a freight train collided near the Czech capital on Tuesday, injuring dozens of passengers, officials said.

The Czech Rail Safety Inspectorate said the accident occurred near the station of Cesky Brod located just east of Prague on Tuesday evening. It said the passenger train smashed into the standing freight train.

The regional rescue service said up to 60 passengers could be injured. The injured have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The major track linking the capital with the eastern part of the country is expected to be closed until Wednesday morning, the Czech Railways said.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

