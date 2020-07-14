World

Palace, UK press react to Kerr revelations

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Sir John Kerr - AAP

1 of 1

Newly released letters between Australia's governor-general and the Queen's secretary prove the monarch played no part in the decision to sack Gough Whitlam as prime minister, Buckingham Palace says.

The National Archives on Tuesday released more than a thousand pages of previously secret correspondence between former governor-general Sir John Kerr and Buckingham Palace.

The letters include exchanges in the lead-up to the dismissal of then Australian prime minister Whitlam's government on November 11, 1975.

They show the governor-general did not tell the palace before he sacked Mr Whitlam, although he did discuss the issue in depth with the Queen's private secretary, Sir Martin Charteris, in the lead-up.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday that the Queen had consistently demonstrated support for Australia and the independence of the Australian people, and the letters reflected that support.

"While the Royal Household believes in the longstanding convention that all conversations between Prime Ministers, Governor Generals and The Queen are private, the release of the letters by the National Archives Australia confirms that neither Her Majesty nor the Royal Household had any part to play in Kerr's decision to dismiss Whitlam," the palace spokesperson said in a statement.

In Britain, The Times featured news of the letters' release prominently on its website, and said they confirmed there was no conspiracy involving the Queen to sack Mr Whitlam.

"The public release of a trove of the Queen's private letters, hotly resisted by Buckingham Palace, has put to an end long-held suspicions that the Palace contrived to sensationally sack Australia's Labor prime minister in 1975," the newspaper said.

However The Guardian's UK edition said the letters showed the extent to which the palace was "drawn into" Kerr's plans to remove the Labor leader.

Mr Kerr's decision not to inform the Queen ahead of time that he was sacking Mr Whitlam was deemed strategic.

"He did so to protect the Queen," the newspaper said.

The BBC's Australia correspondent Shaimaa Khalil wondered whether the letters would revive republican sentiment.

"While there is no bombshell revelation, it's a remarkable insight into an almost daily and detailed correspondence between Sir John, the Queen and her secretary during a time of high tension in Australian politics," she wrote.

Latest articles

News

Debbie Ayres recognised for her diabetes battle

As an eight-year-old in hospital, Shepparton’s Debbie Ayres was playing what was made out as a game – injecting water into an orange with a large glass needle. Little did she know she would soon be turning that needle on herself, the water...

Morgan Dyer
News

More mask machines arrive at Med-Con for fight against COVID-19

In a win for local industry and employment, Australia’s only mask manufacturer - Med-Con, based near Shepparton - has received another machine from Echuca, with an additional machine scheduled to arrive today.

Spencer Fowler Steen
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire