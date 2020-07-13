Hong Kong tightens measures as cases spike

5370537724001

Hong Kong will tighten its limits on public gatherings from Wednesday amid growing worries over an escalating third wave of coronavirus infections in the city, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday.

The government will limit group gatherings to four people - from 50 - a measure last seen in March during a second wave. Some establishments, such as gyms and gaming centres, will have to shut down for a week, while restaurants will only be allowed to give out takeaway after 6:00pm.