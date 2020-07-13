World

Judge rules no confinement in Catalan city

By AAP Newswire

Catalan - AAP

1 of 1

A Spanish judge has barred Catalan authorities from confining about 160,000 people to their homes but the region's leader has urged people to stay home anyway to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

Catalan leader Quim Torra said he would approve a new decree to make it compulsory.

Spain, one of Europe's worst-affected coronavirus countries, lifted a nationwide confinement last month, when the pandemic seemed to have come under control.

But with dozens of new clusters nationwide, particularly in the northeastern Catalan region, local authorities are taking new measures to lock down small areas or make it mandatory to wear a mask everywhere in public.

People in the Lleida area have been banned from leaving since July 4, except for specific reasons such as going to or from work.

But the judge ruled the move by regional authorities - who had mounted a sustained campaign for independence from Spain - to impose home confinement went too far and did not go through the right channels.

"What is proposed today goes far beyond a simple limitation of movement and seriously affects constitutionally recognised rights," Judge Elena Garcia-Munoz Alarcos said in the ruling.

Torra, who is president of the Catalan regional government, said he could simply not accept such a ruling.

"We cannot understand that there is bureaucratic obstacles in decisions that are taken for the health and life of citizens," Torra told a media conference. "It's a luxury to lose time with legal resolutions. We cannot allow this."

Asking people to stay home, he said his government would adopt a new decree on Monday to try to solve any legal issues over the confinement order.

According to the decree which the judge struck down, people would only have been able to leave their home for work, to see a doctor, buy groceries or do sports. Gatherings of more than 10 would have been banned.

People will still not be able to leave the Lleida area under the lockdown decided earlier this month, but can move freely within the area, the judge said.

La Rioja, Navarra, Aragon and Andalusia regions are set to make it compulsory from Monday to wear a mask indoors and outdoors, authorities said, following a similar move in Catalonia, the Balearic Islands and Extremadura.

In the rest of the country, masks are compulsory only if people cannot be at least 1.5m apart.

Latest articles

News

Boost set for Echuca week-day train services

THERE’LL be more trains to choo, choo, choose from for passengers and visitors to Echuca. It’s all thanks to the announcement of an extra $300 million in funding for the Regional Rail Revival program which will include upgrading the Bendigo...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton’s own Super Smash Bros tournament in full swing

It may not be footy or cricket, but it’s still an action-packed good time for spectators and players alike. While sporting leagues across the Goulburn Valley have been falling victim to the coronavirus, one competition has been quietly running in...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton teenager placed on youth supervision order following assault

A Shepparton teenager has been placed on a 12-month youth supervision order after he assaulted a security guard working at the Bottle-O Warehouse earlier this year. A Children’s Court previously heard the teenager, 14, who cannot be named for legal...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire