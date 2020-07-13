World

Kosovo leader meets war crime prosecutors

By AAP Newswire

Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has arrived in The Hague for a meeting with war crimes prosecutors, after his indictment for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during Kosovo's 1998-99 uprising against Serbian rule.

Before entering the Specialist Chambers set up to handle cases of alleged crimes during the uprising, Thaci said on Monday he stood for "truth, reconciliation and peace".

Prosecutors hold Thaci, an ex-top commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK), responsible for almost 100 murders during the war which ultimately led to Kosovo's independence.

Thaci, indicted last month, has previously denied involvement in any war crimes.

