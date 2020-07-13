World

China sanctions US senators over Uighurs

By AAP Newswire

Ted Cruz - AAP

1 of 1

China has announced sanctions against US officials and entities, including two senators, in retaliation for Washington's sanctions against senior Beijing figures over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Monday disclosed what she called "corresponding sanctions" against American senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, US Representative Chris Smith, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

The commission monitors human rights and the development of the rule of law in China and submits an annual report to President Donald Trump and Congress.

"The US actions seriously interfere in China's internal affairs, seriously violate the basic norms of international relations and seriously damage Sino-US relations," she told reporters during a daily briefing.

"China will make further responses based on how the situation develops."

Hua did not elaborate on what the sanctions entailed, but Washington's measures against Chinese officials, including the Communist Party secretary of the troubled western region of Xinjiang, included freezing of American assets, US travel and prohibiting business with them.

UN experts and activists say at least a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are held in detention centres in Xinjiang. China describes them as training centres helping to stamp out terrorism and extremism and giving people new skills.

Latest articles

Other sport

Windies celebrate Test win against England

Jermaine Blackwood smashed 95 to help the West Indies chase down a target of 200 and beat England by four wickets in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

England grab three wickets v Windies

The West Indies were in early bother, losing three quick wickets and suffering a retirement as they chase 200 to beat England in the first Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Paine reveals struggle with stalled career

Tim Paine has revealed how he lost sleep, confidence and his love for playing cricket as his career stalled during his seven-year gap between Test appearances.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Beijing opens security office in Hong Kong

Beijing’s national security office has opened in Hong Kong, a week after China imposed a tough new law that critics fear will further curb the city’s freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Seoul mourns after mayor found dead

The mourning has begun for Seoul mayor, activist and potential presidential candidate Park Won-soon, who was found dead after his family reported him missing.

AAP Newswire
World

Bolsonaro catches virus, shrugs off risks

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for the coronavirus after months of downplaying its severity.

AAP Newswire