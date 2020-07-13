China sanctions US senators over Uighurs

5370537724001

China has announced sanctions against US officials and entities, including two senators, in retaliation for Washington's sanctions against senior Beijing figures over alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Monday disclosed what she called "corresponding sanctions" against American senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, US Representative Chris Smith, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.